NORTON -- The town library has extended its hours thanks to additional funding appropriated by residents at town meeting.
Norton Public Library is now open 45 hours per week, up from 40.
"We are excited to offer more access to library services and staff," the library said in a press release. "We will still be open six days a week, opening earlier every day and closing later five days, keeping the consistency you’ve requested."
Hours are Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The additional money also means the library will be eligible for increased state aid and be better able to keep up with changing requirements for certification by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, officials said.
"Our long-term goal is to continue to advocate for increased funding so we are able to once again be open 50 hours per week and meet the full state certification mandates set by the MBLC," the library said.
