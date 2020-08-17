NORTON — The town could be moving to a town council and losing its town meeting as North Attleboro did the past year.
Those are among the recommendations of a charter commission that has developed a preliminary new charter, which is the outline or blueprint for town government.
Two public sessions are scheduled this week to present the proposals and gather more feedback.
The recommendations follow a 16-month-long study of local government that included a public hearing and a survey of residents, town officials and employees.
Under the plan, the five-member select board would be eliminated, and a seven-member elected town council would become the town’s legislative branch, replacing town meeting.
The town manager would gain more authority over town departments, and appoint members of committees and boards and perform other executive duties now undertaken by select board members.
Also, a department of public works would be created, eliminating the elected but controversial water and sewer commission, with the town council serving as a board of public works.
The council would also replace the finance committee, and the elected housing authority would become appointed.
A majority of residents who gave input want to see a change from town meeting, contending it is not accessible to everyone and delays important decisions, the commission said in its report. More planning is also desired.
“The great majority of our time has been spent listening so that our recommendations address specific concerns in the community,” the charter commission said.
The three most consistent areas of concern were communication, accountability and transparency.
The proposed changes would modernize town government, producing a more efficient, more representative form of governing, charter commission members say.
The new charter, which the commission calls a “framework for the Town of Norton that we feel best serves the needs of its citizens,” would have to be approved by residents at next April’s town election. A final charter proposal is expected to be prepared by mid-October.
“We believe our recommended changes will energize voters to become more involved and increase overall citizen participation,” the commission said. “We are proposing significant changes to the way Norton does business and provides services, while preserving and expanding opportunities for citizen participation.”
Attendees are strongly encouraged to participate virtually, if possible, at both public sessions this week.
The first session, which is virtual-only, is at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
For remote participation, visit www.nortonma.org.
A second session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 in the park adjacent to the library at 68 East Main St.
Attendees of this session will be required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing. They are also asked to bring their own chairs.
The nine-member charter commission was elected at the town election last year.
To read the charter commission’s preliminary report and charter, visit the town website, www.nortonma.org. More information is available on the commission’s page there, and it can be contacted at charter@nortonmaus.com
