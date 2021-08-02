NORTON — The town is looking for a new conservation director and public health nurse.
Jennifer Carlino, who has served as conservation director for 22 years, has left for a position in another community, Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
Also, Donna Palmer has retired as public health nurse after working for the town for 13 years.
“She was extremely devoted to the Town of Norton, working many more hours than she was compensated for,” Yunits said of Palmer. “Never was this more evident than during this pandemic.”
Selectmen Chair Jack Conway also highlighted the work Palmer carried out the past 1 1/2 years with COVID-19 raging.
“It was bittersweet to learn of Donna Palmer’s retirement. She leaves a huge hole in the health department, and I simply cannot say enough glowing things about what she did throughout the pandemic,” Conway said.
“After what Donna worked through over these last 18 months, I’m hard pressed to think of someone more deserving of a blissful retirement than she,” he said.
Town officials also have nothing but praise for Carlino.
“She provided the Town of Norton with outstanding service,” Yunits said.
The town manager pointed out Carlino was responsible for securing $1.8 million in grant funding for the town over the years for plans, studies and open space.
“Jennifer Carlino’s departure is another huge loss for us, too. Jennifer provided our community with unparalleled commitment and dedication to her role as conservation agent, something made even more challenging with the sheer amount of wetlands throughout the town,” Conway said.
“Balancing the duty to protect wetland areas while supporting the substantial commercial, industrial, and residential growth we’ve seen over her 20-plus years is immeasurably difficult. Her new community is incredibly lucky to have her, and she will be dearly missed.”
As conservation director, Carlino was the agent for the conservation commission. Besides enforcement of the Wetlands Protection Act and other environmental regulations, Carlino oversaw open space and land management, among other duties.
With so much of Norton considered wetlands, the position is more significant than many residents realize, town officials say.
Carlino has been active with organizations in the conservation area, including serving since 2014 as president of the Massachusetts Society of Municipal Conservation Professionals, past president of the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions, past vice chair of the Canoe River Aquifer Advisory Committee Norton is part of, and an officer with the Appalachian Mountain Club.
An environmental geologist, Carlino came to Norton in June 1999 after working as a conservation agent in Bellerica.
The Bridgewater State University graduate and Milford native had also served in the Peace Corps in West Africa.
“We have posted the positions in search of qualified candidates,” Yunits said of the conservation director and public health nurse.
Norton also lost its parks and recreation coordinator in April when Sharon Rice resigned after two years to become assistant Council on Aging director in Attleboro.
Melanie Towle has replaced Rice in Norton.
