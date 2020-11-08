NORTON -- Building Commissioner Chris Carmichael, who spearheaded moving the building department into the 21st century, has moved on to the same post in Fairhaven.
Nick Iafrate, who previously worked in the Inspections Department, has been appointed interim building commissioner.
While Carmichael was only in Norton just under three years, he accomplished more than many in a long line of heads of the building department over the years, officials said.
"Chris Carmichael was a great asset to the Town of Norton. He was extremely knowledgeable in building regulations and he modernized our department," Town Manager Michael Yunits said. "He was the point person when it came to the implementation of online permitting. He was also committed and helpful when departments such as Council on Aging and Recreation had a need for assistance at their facilities. We will miss him."
Carmichael transformed the building department in his tenure.
"He helped modernize our permitting system and has been key in helping the town mitigate the environmentally disastrous Reed and Barton property that’s been abandoned," select board Chairman Jack Conway said.
Besides the Reed and Barton site off Elm Street the town earlier had been eyeing for a new town hall and community/senior center, Carmichael also played a key role dealing with numerous safety and other problems at the outdated and crowded town hall the state ordered addressed.
Carmichael came to Norton in April 2018, replacing Joel S. Reid, who resigned in September 2016 after three years. Former local inspector Bryan Butler had filled in during the interim.
Carmichael had been local inspector in Braintree for the previous 1 1/2 years.
He is a resident of Lakeville where he has been a call firefighter captain and sits on the zoning board of appeals, and previously worked for a year as local inspector in Middleboro. Before that, Carmichael worked 27 years in the private sector as a general contractor.
Carmichael stood out among other finalists because of his familiarity with the latest technology for building departments. That came in handy when the department moved to online permitting, moving from what was mostly a paper system that he called "19th century."
Residents and contractors can now apply for, pay for and check the status of building permits and plans online, saving money and time.
Carmichael also successfully pushed through long overdue revised building fees.
And he promoted the town adopting the state's so-called Stretch Building Code that has been enacted by many towns and cities. While the building regulations are stricter in some cases than the previous building code, in the long run money is saved because the regulations promote energy efficiency and pave the way for state grants.
