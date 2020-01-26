NORTON — Residents will be asked at the annual town meeting this spring to adopt the state Community Preservation Act.
The CPA brings a property tax surcharge that raises funds for open space, recreation, historic preservation and affordable housing.
Selectmen at their meeting Thursday night supported the proposal at the recommendation of a study committee they had formed.
The plan calls for a 1.5 percent property tax surcharge — half of the maximum 3 percent allowed by the state law. The first $100,000 valuation of a home would be exempt.
For the owner of a typical $370,000 home, the CPA would cost about $60 a year, or roughly $5 a month.
“It’s not a lot of money and it’s a very big reward for the town,” said Sharon Rice, the town’s parks and recreation director who served on the Community Preservation Review Committee.
Businesses would pay the surcharge without the exemption.
It is projected the surcharge would bring in about $418,000 the first year.
“There are many benefits to this program,” Rice said.
Adopting the CPA brings in state funds, which study committee members pointed out the town has been losing out on for several years.
“The towns that adopted this early made some significant money,” Rice said. “It really can be lucrative.”
The state money comes from fees charged at the Registry of Deeds.
Many of the areas the CPA money could be used for are often underfunded and have been top priorities in surveys of residents, including areas for biking and walking and protecting what little farmland is left.
“Elderly housing, I know there is a big concern in town there’s not enough,” Rice said.
Rice pointed out repairs are needed for the Everett Leonard playground and money could also be put to good use for rail trails and for the Edith Read recreation site off North Worcester Street the town recently purchased from the Girl Scouts.
“We’re funding these things through our budget now,” Selectwoman Renee Deley said. “I think it’s a real option to bring in more money without overburdening” taxpayers and freeing up money in the budget for other needs.
Selectwoman Mary Steele suggested looking at CPA money to continue treating the town’s waterways for weeds. The town set aside about $500,000 several years ago for that purpose, with about $150,000 a year being spent, but that money is running out.
“We can take care of the greatest asset of the town, these bodies of water,” Steele said.
A boat launch on Norton Reservoir has long been desired.
“These areas are compromised” when there are budget constraints, Rice said. “This is a way to preserve the community, its heart and soul. The CPA is a great way for the town to protect its future.”
Residents at town meetings would vote on recommendations on how to spend the CPA money proposed by a Community Preservation Committee.
“All the benefits of this wonderful program,” Rice said, adding it would be the “next best step for Norton.”
About half the communities in the state have adopted the CPA, including several in the Attleboro area, most recently including Plainville and Wrentham. Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth also adopted the CPA.
Although the act has been around 18 years, no community that has adopted it has withdrawn from the program.
Norton had tried to adopt the CPA years ago.
Selectmen asked study committee members to help advocate for its passage this time around.
Besides town meeting, voters at a town election also have to approve the CPA.
