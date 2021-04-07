NORTON — The town is again searching for a parks and recreation coordinator.
Sharon Rice has resigned after two years to take another job in another community, Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
“Sharon did a great job,” he said.
Rice helped implement new recreation programs during the pandemic with limited funding, Yunits said.
She also helped to continue the turnaround of Everett Leonard Park off Park Street, the town’s main recreation site.
The position is part-time and the town is advertising for a replacement, Yunits said. Rice has already left.
A town resident, Rice in January 2019 replaced Nicole Cuneo, who left in late 2018, also after roughly two years.
Also, Mark Sweeney has resigned from the recreation commission.
