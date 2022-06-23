NORTON — The town is losing its planner and recreation director.
Planning and Economic Development Director Paul DiGiuseppe and Parks and Recreation Coordinator Kaitlyn Heayden have submitted their resignations.
DiGiuseppe, who assumed his position in August 2018, is leaving to work in Middleboro.
“I’m going to be Middleboro’s Economic and Community Development Director starting in July,” DiGiuseppe said in an email. “This was a tough decision as I had a great experience working for Norton.
“I worked with wonderful people and was able to initiate a number of projects which I hope will have a positive impact to Norton such as the Master Plan and the Village Center. However, I have a passion for economic development which I couldn’t pass up.”
The new master plan guides development, and rezoning of the town center is aimed to reinvigorate it by bringing in new housing and business and encouraging more foot traffic.
“I have really enjoyed working with Paul during his time in Norton,” planning board Chairman Tim Griffin said via email. “His work has helped move forward a number of projects and initiatives which will be very beneficial for the town.”
Besides the master plan and town center zoning, DiGiuseppe also was involved in the second business park being developed in town. It’s in the eastern part of Norton near Interstate 495. He also secured grants to clean up the former Reed & Barton property on Elm Street.
The town planner post has seen a lot of turnover the past several years.
DiGiuseppe replaced Tabitha Harkin, who left after about 1 1/2 years to take a similar position in New Bedford.
Harkin’s predecessor, Beth Wierling, who had earlier worked for Franklin, resigned after about a year on the job to work for the Kraft Group in Foxboro.
Heayden is one in a string of rec directors to leave over the past several years. Not that long ago she replaced Melanie Towle, who had replaced Sharon Rice. Rice left in April 2021 after two years to become assistant Council on Aging director in Attleboro.