ATTLEBORO — A Norton man was given a six-month suspended jail sentence Thursday for a drunken driving arrest in which he registered over four times the legal limit for intoxication.
Richard P. Connell, 44, of 25 Rumford Road, was sentenced by Judge Robert Harnais in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to a second-offense drunken driving charge. Connell was initially charged with a third offense when he was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020 by Norton police. The charge was reduced as part of his change of plea, according to court records.
Connell was stopped after spinning the tires of his pickup truck as he turned from West Main Street to Route 140 and accelerating at a high speed, according to a police report.
In addition to failing field sobriety tests, police say he registered 0.369% on a breath-alcohol test later at the police station, according to the report.
The legal limit is 0.08 %.
He was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to submit to alcohol tests on a portable machine at home for six months in addition to wearing a GPS bracelet, according to court records.
During that time, he can only leave his home for work and to attend AA meetings, according to court records.