Attleboro District Court

ATTLEBORO — A Norton man has admitted to neglecting his bedridden 58-year-old girlfriend while receiving state funds to care for her before she ultimately died of natural causes two years ago.

During a tearful plea hearing in Attleboro District Court on Monday, Frederick E. Easingwood, 53, of 107 South Washington St., admitted to permitting serious injury to a disabled person and larceny.

