ATTLEBORO — A Norton man has admitted to neglecting his bedridden 58-year-old girlfriend while receiving state funds to care for her before she ultimately died of natural causes two years ago.
During a tearful plea hearing in Attleboro District Court on Monday, Frederick E. Easingwood, 53, of 107 South Washington St., admitted to permitting serious injury to a disabled person and larceny.
His girlfriend, Melinda Hastings, who lived with Easingwood and other of his family members, was confined to a bed after suffering a stroke in November 2012, according to a prosecutor and court records.
Hastings became unresponsive and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she was pronounced dead on Feb. 23, 2020, according to court records.
During the hearing Monday, lawyers for both sides agreed Easingwood loved Hastings and no malice was alleged in the case.
Easingwood was paid over $177,000 from the state Department of Public Health to act as Hastings’ personal care assistant over the course of five years before Hastings died, Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott said.
Hastings resisted medical attention and refused to go to a nursing home. She also only allowed Easingwood to help her instead of others in the household and sometimes even refused his care, the lawyers said.
Despite Hastings’ resistance to professional medical care, Easingwood should have disobeyed her wishes when it became apparent he could not provide the level of care she needed, Scott said.
The house was also deemed inhabitable and condemned because of the level of animal feces and pet dander on the floor and other conditions of squalor, according to a police report and Scott.
A cleaning company was paid over $10,000 to make the home habitable again, according to court records.
“It’s a heartbreaking situation,” Easingwood’s lawyer, Michael Solomon of Fall River, said during the hearing.
He noted that Hastings was re-evaluated annually to determine her eligibility for funds for personal care assistance and was visited by a registered nurse. No allegations of abuse or neglect were ever filed, Solomon said.
The last time she was re-evaluated was 11 months before her death, according to a police report.
The defense lawyer asked Judge Brian Palmucci to continue the case without a finding with probation for three years, noting Easingwood had never before been charged with a crime.
Scott wanted Easingwood to serve one year of a 30-month sentence with a guilty finding on both charges. He asked for at least $10,000 restitution.
However, the judge rejected the sentencing recommendations of both sides.
Palmucci sentenced Easingwood to serve 30 days of a six-month jail sentence with the balance suspended for two years.
The judge also ordered Easingwood to submit to a mental health evaluation and pay restitution to the state to be determined at a later date.
However, sentencing was continued to next month to give Easingwood time to consider the judge’s decision.
Easingwood has the right to withdraw his plea and seek a trial if he rejects the judge’s sentence.
His mother, Donna Easingwood, 74, of the same address, faces a larceny charge for allegedly signing documents supporting her son’s claims for financial assistance from the state to care for his girlfriend.
She has pleaded innocent and her case was continued to March.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.