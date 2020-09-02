NORTON -- A local resident is among nine current and former Boston police officers charged Wednesday with allegedly committing more than $200,000 in overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse.
Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 58, who is now retired from the Boston police department, and the eight other officers, were arrested at their homes without incident by agents with the FBI and the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, an FBI spokesperson said.
All were assigned to the Boston department’s evidence control unit and face one count each of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The defendants are scheduled to make an initial appearance via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Boston Wednesday.
The other officers charged are Lt. Timothy Torigian, 54, of Walpole; retired Sgt. Gerard O’Brien, 62, of Braintree; retired officer Henry Doherty, 61, of Boston; retired officer Diana Lopez, 58, of Milton; retired officer James Carnes, 57, of Canton; officer Michael Murphy, 60, of Hyde Park; retired officer Ronald Nelson, 60, of Boston, and officer Kendra Conway, 49, of Boston.
Between May 2016 and February 2019, the defendants allegedly collectively embezzled over $200,000 in overtime pay.
According to court documents, Torigian received over $43,000 for overtime hours he did not work. Twitchell, O’Brien and Doherty each received over $25,000. Carnes and Lopez each received over $20,000, and Murphy, Nelson and Conway each received over $15,000.
From 2016 through 2018, Boston police received annual benefits from the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Justice in excess of $10,000.
According to the indictment, Twitchell's taxable income was $191,772 in 2018, $144,665 in 2017 and $109,578 in 2016.
“I am a strong supporter of the police, especially in these difficult times. But all must be treated equally under the law, regardless of wealth, power or station,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
“These officers are charged with stealing taxpayer money, year after year, through fraud. Beyond the theft of funds, this kind of official misconduct also erodes trust in public institutions, at a time when that trust is most needed,” Lelling said.
He thanked Boston Police Commissioner Willie Gross for his cooperation in this case and the Boston police anti-corruption unit for its help in the probe.
In a statement, Gross said, “The allegations and behavior alleged in today’s indictments is very troubling and in no way reflect the attitudes of the hard-working employees of the Boston police department. I hold my officers to the highest standards and expect them to obey all the laws that they have taken an oath to uphold.”
The indictments, which were unsealed Wednesday, send “a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated or ignored and can damage the trust my officers have worked so hard to build with the communities we serve,” Gross said.
Officers assigned to the department’s evidence control unit are responsible for, among other things, storing, cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse. They are eligible to earn overtime pay of 11/2 times their regular hourly pay rate for overtime assignments.
According to the indictments, it is alleged that beginning in at least May 2016, the defendants routinely departed overtime shifts two or more hours early but submitted false and fraudulent overtime slips claiming to have worked the entirety of each shift.
One overtime shift, called “purge” overtime, was focused on reducing the inventory of the evidence warehouse. The four-hour shift was supposed to be performed on weekdays. On days which the defendants claimed to have worked the full shift, the warehouse was allegedly closed sometimes two hours early, according to the indictments.
Supervisors, who also left early from this shift, allegedly submitted their own false and fraudulent slips and also knowingly endorsed the fraudulent overtime slips of their subordinates, according to the indictments.
Officers also allegedly did not work full overtime shifts when collecting materials, such as unused prescription drugs from kiosks in each police district in the city and then transporting the materials to an incinerator in Saugus, according to the indictments.
Embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Conspiracy carries a five-year sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.