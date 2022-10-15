mansfield fire truck

MANSFIELD -- State police are investigating a five-vehicle pileup on Interstate 495 South early Saturday morning that claimed the lives of a Norton man and a Boston woman and injured two others.

The 27-year-old Norton resident was the driver of a VW Passat and the 32-year-old Boston woman was driving a Honda Civic, according to state police.

