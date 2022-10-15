MANSFIELD -- State police are investigating a five-vehicle pileup on Interstate 495 South early Saturday morning that claimed the lives of a Norton man and a Boston woman and injured two others.
The 27-year-old Norton resident was the driver of a VW Passat and the 32-year-old Boston woman was driving a Honda Civic, according to state police.
Their names were not immediately released by state police pending the notification of family.
The victims were pronounced dead the scene of the 4 a.m. crash, just south of the South Main Street bridge, according to state police and local fire officials.
A 44-year-old man from Brockton and a 46-year-old woman from Attleboro suffered minor injuries from the crash and were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, state police said.
The driver of the fifth vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, was not injured and declined medical attention, according to state police and local fire officials.
When troopers arrived on scene they discovered three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles in the center median, according to state police.
The five vehicles and debris were spread out over several hundred feet, according to the fire department.
Mansfield firefighters were assisted by Norton firefighters.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction and crime scene experts and the state police commercial vehicle enforcement section.
The highway was closed for about four hours while the accident reconstruction team conducting its investigation at the scene.
Due to the crash and investigation, traffic was delayed in the area of Route 140 South from School Street and at the off-ramp from I-495 South to South Main Street, according to police.
Traffic from the highway was detoured from I-495 South from off-ramp and across South Main Street bridge and back onto the highway.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.