ATTLEBORO — A Norton man arrested for drunken driving for the seventh time last month was sentenced to concurrent 2½-year jail sentences Friday.
Angel Rodrigues, 50, of 1 Kelly Lane, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to driving a landscaping truck while intoxicated on Sept. 11.
A witness who followed the defendant said Rodrigues hit a sign in Attleboro and drove erratically into Norton along Route 123, according to police.
Police said they found Rodrigues near Norton High School asleep in his pickup truck, which had a flat tire.
He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol (fifth or subsequent offense) and other related motor vehicle offenses.
The 2½-year jail term is the maximum a district court judge can impose.
The prosecution agreed to not seek an indictment in superior court in return for the defendant’s guilty plea, a prosecutor told the court.
Defendants in superior court typically receive harsher sentences.
Rodrigues has been held without bail since his arrest.
A judge deemed him a danger to the public because of his prior convictions for drunken driving.
His most recent conviction was for a fifth offense in 2014. He received a 2½-year jail sentence in that case, too, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo told the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.