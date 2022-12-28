Norton fentanyl 8-24-22

Police display bags of suspected fentanyl they say was seized from a Norton couple on Wednesday.

 NORTON POLICE PHOTO

NORTON — A local man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to narcotics trafficking charges stemming from a drug raid at his apartment last summer.

Kris Hampe, 60, of Norton Glen Apartments off Route 123, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court earlier this month to six months of a one-year jail term.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.