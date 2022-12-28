NORTON — A local man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to narcotics trafficking charges stemming from a drug raid at his apartment last summer.
Kris Hampe, 60, of Norton Glen Apartments off Route 123, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court earlier this month to six months of a one-year jail term.
The balance of the term was suspended by Judge Edmund Mathers for two years with probation.
Hampe and his wife, Cheryl Hampe, 67, were arrested in August after a three-month undercover investigation.
Cheryl Hampe’s case is still pending.
Police executed search warrants for the Hampes’ vehicle and their apartment. Detectives found nothing in the apartment but seized 64 bags of suspected fentanyl weighing 32 grams from a bag in the car with an estimated street value off $3,000, according to police.
Prosecutors recommended Kris Hampe serve one year of a maximum 2 ½-year jail sentence while his lawyer asked that he be released with the four months he spent in jail deemed served.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.