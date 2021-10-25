REHOBOTH -- A Norton man was arrested over the weekend for a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol following an accident.
Police responded to 537 Winthrop St. at about 3:14 p.m. Sunday for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived, they learned a Ford pickup truck towing a fifth-wheel camper rear ended a Dodge Durango, Sgt. James Casey said.
During the investigation of the crash, Patrolman Christopher Pezzuolo noticed the driver of the pickup, Brian Pierce, 46, of King Philip Drive, Norton, showed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.
Pierce refused to submit to a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident, Casey said.
Pierce was taken to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked and released on $540 bail.
Pierce was due to appear in Taunton District Court Monday for arraignment on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol third offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
