MANSFIELD -- A Norton man and a Boston woman were identified as the two people killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 over the weekend.
Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton and Crystal Blake, 32, of Boston's Dorchester section, were both pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said Monday.
The investigation into the crash, which also left an Attleboro woman and a Brockton man injured, is ongoing, police said.
The crash was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday on I-495 South, just south of the South Main Street Bridge.
Roberge was the driver of a VW Passat and Blake, the driver of a Honda Civic.
The Attleboro woman, 46, and a 44-year-old Brockton man suffered minor injuries and were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Their names haven't been released.
The driver of the fifth vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, was not injured and declined medical attention.
When troopers arrived on scene they discovered three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, with debris spread over several hundred feet, fire officials said.
Mansfield firefighters were assisted by Norton firefighters.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police at the Foxboro barracks, an accident reconstruction team and crime scene experts, as well as the State Police commercial vehicle enforcement section.
The highway was closed for about four hours while the accident reconstruction team investigated.