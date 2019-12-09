NORTON -- A local man pleaded innocent Monday to charges stemming from a fatal head-on collision over the weekend in Raynham.
Devin Luc Larocque Thompson, 18, of Norton, was arraigned in Taunton District Court on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes, according to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
Thompson was freed on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 28. He was ordered to not drive while the case is pending, according to the district attorney's office.
The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 491 Broadway, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Dawn Rodrigues, 42, of Brockton, was driving south when the defendant’s pickup truck allegedly swerved into her lane of travel and struck her vehicle head-on, Miliote said.
The pickup pushed the victim's car off the roadway and into the yard of 496 Broadway, he said. The pickup then flipped end over end onto its roof and came to rest on top of the hood of another car, the driver of which was not injured, according to Miliote.
Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools to free Rodrigues from the wreckage. She and her passenger, a 47-year-old Brockton man, were rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Rodrigues succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
Her passenger was seriously injured but was listed in stable condition, Miliote said.
