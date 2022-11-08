Taunton trial court building

Taunton Trial Court

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

TAUNTON -- A man with Norton and Medford addresses charged with killing a motorist in a crash in Taunton Monday in an attempt to avoid undercover narcotics officers was out on bail on a drug trafficking charge.

Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, whose most recent address was Norton Glen Apartments, was ordered held in jail without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

