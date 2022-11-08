TAUNTON -- A man with Norton and Medford addresses charged with killing a motorist in a crash in Taunton Monday in an attempt to avoid undercover narcotics officers was out on bail on a drug trafficking charge.
Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, whose most recent address was Norton Glen Apartments, was ordered held in jail without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court.
At the request of prosecutors, a Taunton District Court judge revoked Bannister-Sanchez's bail set in a pending case in Fall River Superior Court where he faces charges of trafficking a Class A drug, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession to distribute methamphetamine, Gregg Milliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, said.
He now faces charges of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide for a crash on Kingman Road shortly after 2 p.m. which killed 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro.
Shortly before the crash, authorities say, undercover state police officers who were part of a narcotics task force attempted to stop Bannister-Sanchez's SUV in Middleboro but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
The officers did not chase Bannister-Sanchez because he was the target of an ongoing investigation and they knew his name, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police.
Bannister-Sanchez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Morton Hospital in Taunton, Miliotte said.
Bannister-Sanchez can be held in jail for up to 90 days for the bail revocation and will have to post $1 million cash bail to be freed on the new charges related to the fatal crash, Miliotte said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police detectives and prosecutors assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office, Taunton police and state police accident reconstruction and crime scene experts.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.