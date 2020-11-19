ATTLEBORO — Authorities have arrested a Norton man on charges he accepted a mailed package of a prescription muscle relaxant from India that police say is used to enhance the effects of opioids, cocaine and other drugs.
David P. Littlefield, 27, of 68 Reservoir St., was arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on charges including possession with intent to distribute a class E substance: Carisoprodol, also known as Soma.
He was arrested by state police at his home Wednesday morning after accepting the package that was addressed to him and contained 1,000 Carisoprodol tablets, according to court records.
However, his lawyer Michael Solomon of Fall River, said there is no evidence his client was selling the pills and that police found no “tools of the trade” — such as baggies or a scale — when they executed a search warrant.
Solomon said his client acknowledged past problems with heroin and fentanyl. He said Littlefield ordered the large quantity of pills online from a company in India because it was cheaper.
Littlefield wanted to get into a rehabilitation facility but there is a six-week wait because of the coronavirus pandemic, Solomon said.
“He was using the pills to self-medicate,” the lawyer said.
His arrest came after an investigation by the state police Interstate Narcotic Reduction Enforcement Team and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It began earlier in the month when federal Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted the package at a post office and found the pills.
During the search of his home, police also found other pharmaceuticals and steroids in addition to ammunition. The search was conducted with the help of Norton and Attleboro police.
Littlefield is on probation for driving to endanger in Mansfield after he hit some traffic cones and almost hit children. He was charged 10 days ago with driving under the influence of drugs, a prosecutor and probation officer said.
In addition, Littlefield faces charges in Wrentham District Court of possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance. They stem from a 2019 arrest, according to a prosecutor.
Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Littlefield held without bail pending a probation violation hearing but denied the prosecution’s request to revoke his $500 cash bail set on driving under the influence of drugs case.
The case was continued to Dec. 17 for the violation hearing.
