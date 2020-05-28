NORTON — A 33-year-old town resident is facing charges he assaulted a woman and children at a local housing complex before assaulting a police officer.
Police responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to Norton Glen Road for a report of a man who had assaulted children and adults in a playground area of the Norton Glen apartment complex.
The man, identified as Scott Carney, attempted to flee the area on a bicycle but was quickly stopped by officers, Lt. Todd Jackson said.
“Carney appeared extremely intoxicated and was difficult to understand,” Jackson said, adding Carney was placed in protective custody and taken to the police station.
“He became belligerent and assaultive toward officers. Carney was verbally assaultive toward officers and attempted to physically strike them, striking one officer while being processed,” Jackson said. “Witnesses stated to officers that Carney lifted two juveniles and threw them into the pool at the apartment complex, and struck an adult female in the face before pushing her to the ground after she attempted to intervene.”
Carney was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery, two counts of assault, and disorderly conduct. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for assault and battery on a police officer, Jackson added.
Carney was arraigned Wednesday at the police station via video and held on $2,000 cash bail.
(0) comments
