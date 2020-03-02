ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old Norton man faces charges he caused a disturbance and threatened to punch a security guard at Sturdy Memorial Hospital over the weekend.
Lucas J. Cavanaugh, who lives in a North Worcester Street group home operated by the state Department of Mental Health, had an innocent plea entered on his behalf Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday in the waiting area of the emergency room, where he was detained by hospital security, according to police.
Cavanaugh allegedly became angry with the grandmother of his 1-year-old child and threatened to punch a hospital security guard who responded to the incident, according to a prosecutor.
No one was injured, according to police.
Cavanaugh was released on his personal recognizance with orders to stay away from the alleged victims.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.