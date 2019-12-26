NORTON — A town resident was arrested on a drunken driving charge Christmas Eve after going to the police station on the mistaken belief his girlfriend had been arrested and needed bail money, authorities said.
Mark Corndell, 47, of 5 Spring Lane, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge. He is free on $2,500 cash bail posted after his arrest.
Corndell allegedly drove to the police station at 82 East Main St. with the intent of bailing out his girlfriend. However, police say the woman had not been arrested and was not at the station.
Corndell reportedly had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend earlier in the evening and thought she was at the station, according to police.
He went back out to his vehicle and was arrested by Officer John Worrall after a subsequent investigation.
In addition to bail, Corndell was ordered to submit to random alcohol tests while his case is pending.
His last drunken driving case was in 1995, according to police.
The case was continued to the end of January for a pretrial conference.
