TAUNTON – A Norton man charged with stabbing and seriously injuring his father and stepmother in Taunton over the weekend has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Gary Bergantim, 38, of 83 West Main St., Unit 2, was ordered held without bail and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital following his arraignment Monday in Taunton District Court.
He will be examined to determine whether he is competent to stand trial and whether he can be held criminally responsible for his alleged crimes, according to a forensic psychologist.
The psychologist, Dr. Arthur Pearson, testified that Bergantim has a history of mental illness and has been hospitalized in the past.
He allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father several times at the father's home late Sunday morning before turning on his 55-year-old stepmother when she tried to intervene, according to a police report.
The stepmother, who knocked on a neighbor's door to get help, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was listed in good condition Monday.
The father was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton where his condition was not immediately available.
Both suffered serious injuries, according to police.
The stepmother told police Bergantim committed the stabbings and gave police a description of his car.
He also allegedly made statements to police and to the mother of his 13-year-old son in which he admitted to the stabbings, according to the report.
Police did not indicate a motive for the attack.
Bergantim, originally of Taunton, was found in his car in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts at 246 East Main St. by Norton police officer Keith Kennedy.
He was taken into custody without incident by Kennedy and sergeants Jacob Dennett and Charles Turcotte shortly after they were notified of the stabbings, according to a police report.
Inside the car, police say they saw what they believed to be blood stains. The vehicle was taken to the Taunton police department.
Bergantim faces two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court on his behalf.
The case was continued to Feb. 26 but it is expected that the exam would take longer. If Bergantim is determined competent he will face a dangerousness hearing.
