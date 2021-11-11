NORTON — Police say they followed a trail of black paint to arrest a suspect who allegedly painted graffiti on his neighbor’s cargo trailer and boat Tuesday.
The suspect, Derek Kiely, 29, of 68 Mansfield Ave., faces vandalism and other charges in Attleboro District Court, according to police.
He was arrested shortly after police were called to his neighbor’s at 64 Mansfield Ave. about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers say they found that the entire side of the cargo trailer was “tagged” with paint and the rear lock was also broken off and lying on the ground, along with paint spray cans.
During the investigation, officers followed a trail of black paint next door and saw Kiely. As they approached, police say Kiely appeared to throw items into a garage and shut the door after seeing the officers.
While speaking with Kiely, officers saw paint on his skin and clothing, which police allege is consistent with the paint on the cargo trailer.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized several items including tools, construction equipment and paint.
In addition to vandalism, Kiely faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny, receiving stolen property and possession of burglarious tools.
