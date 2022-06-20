NORTON -- A local man is being held without bail in Rhode Island following his arrest in a fentanyl trafficking investigation in Portsmouth, R.I.
Ryan Walsh, 47, entered no plea at his arraignment Friday in Newport District Court on a charge of manufacture/possession/delivery of narcotics, according to court records.
Walsh was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation as he entered the town, Portsmouth, R.I. police said in a press release.
With the help of a Middleboro police K9 unit, police say they found five alleged fentanyl pills in a compartment of his motorcycle.
Prior to his arrest, Portsmouth, R.I., police say Walsh had been identified by detectives as a suspect during a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
Walsh is being held in jail without bail pending his next court appearance later this month.