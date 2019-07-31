ATTLEBORO -- A Norton man was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending a probation violation hearing after being arrested on drug charges.
Michael A. Rouillard, 50, of 87 Oak St., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. He is also wanted on a warrant in Taunton District Court for possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, according to court records.
Rouillard was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Norton detectives Nicholas Precourt and Charles Turcotte after they stopped his car on John Scott Boulevard.
Following an investigation, police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine, $160 cash and alleged drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. A passenger in the car was not arrested.
While police allege Rouillard is a suspected drug peddler, his lawyer, Mark Beland of Attleboro, said Rouillard has been sober. He said Rouillard helps others with their drug addiction and even allows some to stay at his home.
Rouillard was placed on probation in April for leaving the scene of an accident. The case was continued without a finding for six months.
He is due back in court for a hearing Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.