ATTLEBORO — A Norton man pleaded innocent Monday to drunken driving and other charges related to a hit-and-run crash near the Mansfield Crossing shopping mall in Mansfield over the weekend.
James A. Rice, 23, of 58 Freeman St., in Norton, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Rice is accused of driving his pickup truck into a tree about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the median of the divided portion of School Street in front of the mall.
Electrical equipment in the bed of his pickup struck another vehicle on impact, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police were on the lookout for a pickup truck with heavy front end damage when, 20 minutes later, they were called to the Xtra Mart on Route 140 about a mile away, near the Norton line.
Rice was arrested after a subsequent investigation by Officer Christopher Sorge.
Rice took a breath alcohol test which police say revealed he was over twice the legal limit for intoxication.
He is due back in court later this month for a pretrial conference.
