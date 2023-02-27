ATTLEBORO — An alleged drug dealer was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on drug trafficking charges stemming from his arrest last October in Brockton.
Javier L. Otero, 25, of 47 Harvey St., Unit B, was released on $2,500 cash bail after pleading innocent to trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Otero was arrested in Brockton on Oct. 18 by members of the Metro Boston Gang Task Force following an undercover investigation into his alleged drug dealing activities, according to court records.
In the Brockton search, police say they found alleged fentanyl pills weighing almost a half-pound, $20,000 cash and a digital scale.
Police say they found about a third of a pound of marijuana, over 25 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 11 grams of alleged cocaine, a pill press, two digital scales and $4,000 cash after executing a search warrant at his Norton apartment.
Police also say they recovered $600 in cash with the same serial numbers as money allegedly used to purchase drugs from Otero, according to a police report.
Otero appeared in Attleboro District Court on the Norton arrest warrant after he served 120 days in pretrial detention on similar charges in Brockton District Court related the raid at a residence in that city.
He is also free on $2,500 cash bail on the pending drug charges related to the Brockton case, according to court records.
His lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr. of Brockton, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.