ATTLEBORO — An alleged drug dealer was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on drug trafficking charges stemming from his arrest last October in Brockton.

Javier L. Otero, 25, of 47 Harvey St., Unit B, was released on $2,500 cash bail after pleading innocent to trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

