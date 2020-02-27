NORTON — A local man has been charged with stealing checks from the mailboxes of two town residents and defrauding them out of $3,400.
Bradford Souza, 41, of 15 Norton Glen Road, Apt. 75, was ordered held on $750 cash bail Thursday after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
He faces 13 counts each of identity fraud and larceny from a person over 60 and one count each of misdemeanor larceny, forgery and uttering a forged check.
He allegedly stole checks from the mailboxes of two residents, manipulating one check for $10 before cashing it for $110 and gaining access to the checking account of the other resident, according to court records.
The residents, who live on Burt Street, about a half-mile away from Souza’s apartment, discovered the alleged fraud when they received their bank statements, according to records.
Police obtained a warrant after an investigation by Detective Nicholas Precourt and Officer Joshua Archer. Souza was arrested at his apartment Wednesday by Precourt and Detective Jesse Winters.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.