NORTON -- A 34-year-old Norton man is facing new indictments charging him with second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide stemming from a November crash in Taunton that took the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman.
Hector Bannister-Sanchez, who also has an address in Medford, was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court and ordered held without bail as a danger to the community, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn O’Leary told the court the defendant was the target of a four-month drug investigation leading up to the Nov. 7 accident on Kingman Road in Taunton.
Investigators sought and obtained a court-authorized GPS for the defendant’s Toyota Highlander that same day and intended to stop him as part of the culmination of their investigation, the AG's office said.
After conducting surveillance of him traveling to his alleged stash house in Norton, they believed he was heading to a drug deal with a frequent customer in Middleboro.
As investigators parked behind him and approached the defendant’s vehicle, they announced their presence as police and demanded that he show his hands. However, rather than stop, the defendant fled, the AG's office said.
O’Leary told the court the defendant drove through a front yard, crashed into the property’s front landing, and forced a state trooper to get out of the way to avoid being hit.
Despite not being chased by police, the defendant proceeded to drive at "sustained and extremely high speeds" as he fled through Middleboro, Lakeville, and ultimately into Taunton. The GPS affixed to his vehicle showed him traveling at speeds as high as 101 mph toward the beginning of his flight and 84.3 mph as he approached the turn onto Kingman Street, the AG's office said.
O’Leary noted witnesses saw the defendant driving at dangerous speeds, crossing in and out of oncoming traffic and forcing other vehicles out of the way to avoid getting hit.
He traveled at high speeds on routes that were at times full of other vehicles and lined with residences, businesses and at least one school, O'Leary added.
The vehicle eventually crashed into a red Ford Fusion driven by Lori Medeiros.
Information obtained through a search warrant from the Event Data Recorder of the defendant’s vehicle revealed about 5 seconds prior to impact, the defendant was driving 101 mph on a street where the unposted speed limit is 35 mph, the AG's office said.
Medeiros was trapped inside her vehicle and, once extricated, taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where she was pronounced dead.
After the accident, a witness who had been driving behind her saw the driver and sole occupant of the Highlander, who she described as a black male, approximately in his 30s with dreads or braids, grab a black backpack from inside his vehicle and take off running. He was caught a short time later on South Precinct Street.
O’Leary told the court the backpack contained $16,350 in cash and the defendant’s wallet and cellphones were found in the Highlander.
Bannister-Sanchez is due back in court for a pretrial conference Feb. 22.