NORTON -- A 34-year-old Norton man is facing new indictments charging him with second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide stemming from a November crash in Taunton that took the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman.

Hector Bannister-Sanchez, who also has an address in Medford, was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court and ordered held without bail as a danger to the community, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced Tuesday.