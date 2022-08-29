james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A Norton man was placed on three years’ probation Monday and forfeited over $10,000 cash seized from him in a police raid at his home four months ago.

Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had enough evidence to convict him of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

