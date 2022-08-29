ATTLEBORO — A Norton man was placed on three years’ probation Monday and forfeited over $10,000 cash seized from him in a police raid at his home four months ago.
Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had enough evidence to convict him of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The case was continued without a finding while he is on probation. Lavoie was also ordered to submit to random drug tests and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
The charge stems from a Norton police investigation in which officers executed a search warrant at his home on April 1 and confiscated bags of marijuana totaling 22 pounds and $10,324 in cash.
Police also found other marijuana products including 115 chocolate bars, 14 cannabis resin containers and 137 THC extract cartridges.
At the time of the raid, Lavoie was on probation for a previous arrest in which he was charged with the same offense.
His lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, said his client is a college student. “He wants this all behind him,” Roman told the court.
As a result of his admission on Monday, a charge of distributing marijuana with dismissed.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.