ATTLEBORO — A Norton man facing his seventh drunken driving charge was deemed a dangerous person Wednesday and ordered held without bail.
Norton police say Angel Rodriguez, 50, of 1 Kelly Lane, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 123 in the area of Norton High School.
Police say he was passed out behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the side of the road with a landscaping trailer in tow.
A motorist had called police after allegedly witnessing Rodriguez hit a sign on Route 123 in Attleboro and following him as he drove into Norton, where he struck another sign before stopping, authorities said.
After an investigation, Rodriguez was arrested by Norton police Officer Sean Worrall.
Police say they found a nip bottle of Fireball brand liquor in Rodriguez’s pocket and dozens of empty nip bottles and other empty liquor bottles in the pickup, along with a traffic ticket issued by Raynham police citing him for driving with a revoked license.
In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol for the seventh time, Rodriguez faces charges of driving to endanger, driving with a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to drive within marked lanes.
He pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court earlier this week and is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
