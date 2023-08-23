ATTLEBORO — A Norton man arrested last Friday on firearms charges was released from jail on $2,500 bail Wednesday after a judge declined to hold him in pretrial detention as a danger.
In addition to setting bail, Judge Gloriann Moroney ordered Mario Robinson, 35, of 189 West Main St., to stay away from his neighbor and possess no firearms or dangerous weapons.
Moroney made her ruling after hearing arguments following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court about whether Robinson should be kept in jail without bail.
Robinson pleaded innocent last Friday to unlicensed possession of an AR-15-style assault rifle and 14 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.
He was arrested on a warrant four weeks after police responded to an incident where a bullet was fired into a motorcycle repair business next door to Robinson’s house.
No injuries were reported.
Robinson has not been charged with the incident, which police say remains under investigation, declining further comment.
Days after the incident, police seized 13 various firearms during a search of Robinson’s home, in addition to 14 high capacity magazines, a large amount of ammunition, and two privately made Glock pistols with no serial numbers, authorities said.
Police also seized an AR-15-style rifle and a trigger that investigators say is capable of turning a firearm into a fully automatic weapon that can fire multiple rounds with one squeeze of the trigger.
A prosecutor argued Robinson, who had a firearms license until police suspended it after the search, should be held because possessing the two Glock pistols and the high-capacity magazines was “inherently” a danger.
Robinson was also seen on a security camera in his yard around the time the bullet went through his neighbor’s wall, according to the prosecutor.
However, Robinson’s lawyer, Damian Puller of Taunton, argued that his client was properly licensed and all his weapons and ammunition were secured in safes inside his home.
Puller said the high-capacity magazines were legally purchased before they were banned by the state and they are legal for him to possess.
He described his client as a “hobbyist” who builds his own firearms and that it is not illegal to possess the gun parts police found in his home.
He said Robinson was a guard who wanted to become a police officer and also worked as a carpenter. Robinson had no history of violence and was not a danger to anyone, Puller said.
The case was continued to October for a pretrial conference,
