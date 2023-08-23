james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — A Norton man arrested last Friday on firearms charges was released from jail on $2,500 bail Wednesday after a judge declined to hold him in pretrial detention as a danger.

In addition to setting bail, Judge Gloriann Moroney ordered Mario Robinson, 35, of 189 West Main St., to stay away from his neighbor and possess no firearms or dangerous weapons.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.