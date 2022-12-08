ATTLEBORO — A Norton man arrested four times in the last two years on marijuana peddling charges was given a suspended jail sentence Wednesday and forfeited over $14,500 seized in a bust in September.
Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute related to the Sept. 16 bust, according to court records.
Lavoie was sentenced by Judge Edmund Mathers to serve six months of an 18-month jail sentence with the balance suspended for 18 months.
He has been held on bail since his arrest and was freed from custody with time served, according to court records.
Lavoie agreed to forfeit $14,513 confiscated by police and submit to random drug tests while on probation.
In light of his guilty plea, a marijuana distribution charge related to a Sept. 14 arrest in Easton was dismissed. Authorities say he was on probation for similar crimes at the time.
In that case, Lavoie was accused of selling $220 worth of marijuana to a 19-year-old woman while he was under surveillance by police in the parking lot of Target off Route 106 in Easton.
As a result of that arrest, Norton police say they seized 21 pounds of pot and 79 THC extract cartridges in addition to the cash after executing search warrants for his home, car and a storage container in Brockton.
The raid came just over two weeks after Lavoie was placed on probation for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in a case where he forfeited $10,000, according to police and court records.
