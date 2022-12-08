ATTLEBORO — A Norton man arrested four times in the last two years on marijuana peddling charges was given a suspended jail sentence Wednesday and forfeited over $14,500 seized in a bust in September.

Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute related to the Sept. 16 bust, according to court records.

