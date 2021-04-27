ATTLEBORO — A Norton man charged with causing a disturbance at Sturdy Memorial Hospital last year was given a year’s probation Tuesday.
Lucas J. Cavanaugh, 20, who lives in a group home operated by the state Department of Mental Health, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after he admitted to sufficient facts in the case against him.
Authorities say Cavanaugh caused a disturbance in a waiting room in the emergency room area of the hospital and threatened to punch a security guard.
He was there with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother because his 1-year-old son was being transferred to a hospital in Boston.
His lawyer, Paul Carlucci of Franklin, said his client has no criminal record. While his behavior was inexcusable, Carlucci said Cavanaugh was upset and concerned about his child.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier asked for a guilty finding with probation, saying prosecutors were concerned about his behavior and noted he violated his conditions of release while the case was pending.
Judge Michele Armour warned Cavanaugh that if he violates his probation he risks being found guilty and sent to jail.
She ordered him to stay away from the victims and to comply with his treatment as mandated by the state.
