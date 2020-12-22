NORTON — A local college student being investigated for allegedly selling drugs to Norton High School students was placed on probation Tuesday.
Alex F. Lavoie, 19, of 94 Newland St., in Norton, was given 18 months probation in Attleboro District Court after he admitted police had enough evidence to convict him of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He also forfeited $304, which local police found on him when they stopped his car July 15 and found marijuana edibles and three bags containing 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana, according to court records.
The case was continued without a finding for 18 months and comes after Lavoie admitted to similar offenses in Brockton District Court, where he was charged after Bridgewater State University police raided his dorm room, according to court records.
During the search of his room, police found marijuana, THC oil vaping cartridges, THC candy and a dozen chocolate THC edible bars in addition to $2,000 cash, according to court records.
Local police began investigating Lavoie after they received a tip that he was selling marijuana to Norton High School students and in other towns.
Because of the allegations and Lavoie’s prior case in Brockton, Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier recommended probation but with a guilty finding.
His lawyer, Mark Beland of Attleboro, recommended the case be continued without a finding for one year with probation, noting that he was performing well academically in college and had no other criminal record.
Judge Edmund Mather agreed with Beland’s recommendation but extended the probation period to 18 months. He warned Lavoie that he risked a conviction if he did not avoid problems with the law in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.