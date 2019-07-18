ATTLEBORO — A former community theater group board member accused of grabbing the rear end of a 14-year-old girl in Norton last year was sentenced to 18 months probation Thursday.
Donald W. Powers, 68, of 13 East Hodges St., Norton, received the sentence in Attleboro District Court after admitting police had sufficient evidence to prove him guilty of indecent assault and battery.
After sentencing Powers, who had no prior arrest record, Judge Edmund Mathers continued the case without a finding.
Powers was accused of grabbing the rear end of the girl on Nov. 26 while she was walking with a friend at St. Mary’s Parish, where the theater group, the Norton Singers, was rehearsing, according to court records.
Powers was on the board of the community group at the time.
The judge also ordered Powers to stay away from the girl and obtain a mental health evaluation. He is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children under 18.
If he avoids any other problems with the law and completes his probation, the case will be dismissed.
Lawyers for both sides were recommending one year of probation but the prosecution wanted the court to enter a guilty finding. Powers’ lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, requested the case be continued without a finding.
