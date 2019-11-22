NORTON — A local man arrested this past summer for slashing his wife in the neck before turning the knife on himself has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Robert P. Ruley, 55, of 140 Lincoln St., was indicted on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two related assault counts, according to court records made public Friday.
Ruley allegedly attacked his 50-year-old wife with a knife at their home on Aug. 31. She was able to break free before crawling wounded to the street, where she collapsed and was helped by a Good Samaritan driving by at the time on a motorcycle, according to records.
She had surgery at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for the neck wound and was treated for hand and other injuries. She told police that attack was unprovoked and that she “ran for her life” before collapsing.
Ruley stabbed himself and was treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, police said. His wife told police he suffered from mental health issues and abused his medication by not taking it as prescribed.
He pleaded innocent when arraigned in Attleboro District Court and is being held without bail in pretrial detention as a dangerous person.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court for trial. No arraignment date was immediately scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.