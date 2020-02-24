NORTON — The man who died over the weekend after a suspected methamphetamine lab blew up in his apartment was busted nearly six years ago for operating a meth lab at a Cape Cod home where he lived, court records reveal.
Meanwhile, area law enforcement officials said Monday that the deadly incident is an example of the dangers of “cooking” meth, and that while the highly addictive stimulant is widespread in other parts of the country, it is increasingly making its way here.
Edward Rooney, 38, was sentenced to a four- to six-year prison term following his conviction on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth, according to court records.
A Falmouth police detective told The Cape Cod Times the meth lab was one of the first active ones discovered on the Cape.
After serving his sentence, Rooney filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which was pending in Barnstable County Superior Court.
The explosion in his apartment at 3 Faith Way in Norton occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday. He drove to a house on Pike Avenue in Attleboro, where residents called 911 after being awoken by a man screaming for help outside their home, according to police.
Rooney later died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The building on Faith Way contains six apartments, which were evacuated by police and fire officials after the explosion. No other residents were injured.
No one answered when a Sun Chronicle reporter visited the building Monday and workers going in declined comment.
Authorities say Rooney’s death shows the potentially fatal consequences of “cooking” meth, which is made from cold medication and household chemicals.
State and local officials say the drug, which comes in liquid, powder or crystal form, is not as prevalent in the Northeast as it is in Western states or in the South. But it is starting to reappear in Massachusetts, state and local authorities say.
“It’s resurgent in the western part of the country and is moving east. We’ve been expecting it. We’ve been looking for it and it’s here,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the state Fire Marshal’s office, said.
The state Department of Fire Services includes a Hazardous Materials Response Team and the state police bomb squad. It has cross-trained and formed the Joint Hazardous Incident Response Team, which responds to drug lab incidents.
In the past two years, the unit and the state police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team has responded to drug lab incidents, including one in North Attleboro last month and a fire in 2018 in a Mansfield apartment, which left a man injured.
Mieth said that most of the incidents state officials have responded to are “one-pot” meth labs, in which the users are cooking it for themselves or friends.
“Unfortunately, it’s very dangerous because of the potential for an explosion and fire,” she said.
Statistics are not available on the number of meth labs officials have raided or responded to as a result of an emergency. But Mieth said the state police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team believes “they are responding to more meth labs than a few years ago.”
Drug cases in area district courts mostly pertain to heroin or other opioids, cocaine and marijuana. But defendants charged with methamphetamine possession have occasionally appeared.
“It’s certainly making its way to our area,” Norton Detective Lt. Thomas Petersen said.
In North Attleboro, two people were arrested and a suspected one-pot meth lab was discovered in a home.
Police Chief John Reilly said meth is still rare, but no less concerning.
“It’s so toxic and dangerous,” he said.
In Mansfield, police and fire officials responded in September 2018 to Copeland Crossing off Route 106 for a fire allegedly started by a man cooking meth.
“We are seeing an uptick in meth. It’s certainly not as prevalent in the Northeast as it is in other parts of the country. But as with anything else, it’s just a matter of time,” Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
The uptick in meth use comes at a time when opioid-related drug overdoses appear to be declining about 5 percent, Sellon said.
“It’s definitely something to be cognizant about because of the danger,” Sellon said.
Virtually all meth in the United States comes through major ports of entry along the Southwest border and is transported by tractor-trailer trucks and cars along highways to major transfer centers around the country.
It is often found alongside cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The DEA last week announced a crackdown, dubbed Operation Crystal Shield, targeting activity in major meth transportation hubs in Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Texas, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis. Those cities accounted for more than 75 percent of meth seized in the U.S. in 2019, according to the DEA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.