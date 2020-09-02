NORTON -- A local man snared in 2017 in a multi-state drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Panemera” was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to the three years he has already served in jail awaiting trial.
Julio Cesar Santos-Batista, who lived at an apartment complex at 274 East Main St. at the time of his arrest in September 2017, will be on probation for two years, according to court records.
Santos-Batista, who was 29 when he was arrested, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Santos-Batista, also known as “Santico,” traveled to North Carolina with other men including admitted drug kingpin Ramon Delossantos, 27, of Cumberland, to pick up between four and 12 kilos of fentanyl to bring back.
Delossantos was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June.
Santos-Batista was apprehended trying to flee his apartment on Sept. 30, 2019 after arriving back from North Carolina, according to court records.
Authorities seized five kilograms of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia when they executed a search warrant from his apartment, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
Earlier this year, a judge rejected a Santos-Batista’s plea to be released from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls prior to sentencing for health reasons, citing the COVID-19 crisis.
The investigation, in which about two dozen people were charged, was conducted by the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force and Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
Norton police as well as police in Middleboro, Pembroke and Cumberland and Massachusetts and Connecticut state police assisted in the investigation.
