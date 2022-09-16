Alex F. Lavoie

Alex F. Lavoie is arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court.

 DAVID LINTON

ATTLEBORO — A Norton man placed on probation a few weeks ago in a marijuana peddling case was arrested in a raid Friday in which police reported seizing 21 pounds of pot, $14,500 in cash and 79 THC extract cartridges.

Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and faces a probation violation hearing next month. He was ordered held without bail.

