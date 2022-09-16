ATTLEBORO — A Norton man placed on probation a few weeks ago in a marijuana peddling case was arrested in a raid Friday in which police reported seizing 21 pounds of pot, $14,500 in cash and 79 THC extract cartridges.
Alex F. Lavoie, 21, of 94 Newland St., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and faces a probation violation hearing next month. He was ordered held without bail.
Police arrested Lavoie and executed search warrants on his home, a car parked in the driveway and a storage container in Brockton about 9 a.m. Friday, according to a prosecutor.
Lavoie is also wanted on a marijuana distribution warrant out of Taunton District Court stemming from an incident in Easton on Wednesday, according to police and court records.
The raid Friday came just over two weeks after Lavoie was placed on probation after being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He agreed to forfeit $10,000.
During a bail hearing Friday, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said a day after being placed on probation his office was notified “the defendant was out making deals.”
Police subsequently conducted an investigation and obtained the search warrants that led to Lavoie’s arrest.
“Within a short period of time he’s doing the same behavior that put him on probation in the first place,” DeMoura told Judge Edmund Mathers.
Assisting local police Friday were members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
In April, Lavoie was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home and seized 22 pounds of marijuana and THC products in addition to $10,000 cash, according to court records.
The case was continued without a finding for three years with probation but the disposition could be changed if Lavoie is found to have violated his probation by being arrested again for the same charges.
