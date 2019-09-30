ATTLEBORO -- A Norton man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and was sentenced to the 60 days he has already spent in jail.
Michael A. Rouillard, 50, of 87 Oak St., was arrested July 30 by Norton police who had him under surveillance, according to court records.
Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O’Shea sentenced Rouillard to serve 60 days of a one-year sentence, which was deemed completed. The balance was suspended for one year with probation.
He was sentenced to a concurrent jail term for violating his probation for a drug case in Taunton District Court and a motor vehicle charge in Attleboro District Court.
Rouillard was arrested by Norton detectives Nicholas Precourt and Charles Turcotte after they stopped his car on John Scott Boulevard.
Following an investigation, police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine, $160 cash and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.