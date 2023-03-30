fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTON -- A 21-year-old local man was arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court on child pornography charges related to videos allegedly found on his laptop computer.

Michael A. Edmunds Jr., of 2 Carlton Drive, pleaded not guilty to three counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court records.

