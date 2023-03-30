NORTON -- A 21-year-old local man was arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court on child pornography charges related to videos allegedly found on his laptop computer.
Michael A. Edmunds Jr., of 2 Carlton Drive, pleaded not guilty to three counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court records.
Bail was set at $10,000 cash. If he posts it, Edmunds was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children 16 or younger.
He is due back in court in May for a pretrial conference.
State police say he had videos on his laptop computer containing child pornography with girls between ages 7 and 16, including videos in three emails allegedly sent from his computer.
The state police Cyber Crimes Unit seized the laptop after executing a search warrant at his home on Sept. 20.
Edmunds was charged earlier this month in Attleboro District Court but the case was transferred to superior court after his grand jury indictment.
