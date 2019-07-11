NORTON — A local man remains hospitalized in Boston recovering from injuries suffered when his motorcycle and a car collided in Easton.
Patrick Rooslet, 35, was listed Thursday in good condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a spokesman.
Easton police say Rooslet suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred about 2:50 p.m. Monday in the area of 76 Highland St.
He was found on the ground a short distance from his motorcycle and was flown to Mass General in a helicopter, according to police.
The driver of the car, 37-year-old Kara Yifru of Easton, was given a traffic ticket charging her with failing to yield to oncoming traffic. She remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Easton Officer Chris LaCount.
The initial investigation indicates that Rooslet was traveling west on Highland Street when Yifru, traveling east on Highland, attempted to turn into a driveway and the collision occurred, according to police.
Yifru and her child, a passenger in the vehicle, were not reported to be injured.
Through the investigation, it was determined that Rooslet was driving the motorcycle with a suspended license and he was also issued a traffic ticket.
