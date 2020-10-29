NORTON — A town resident has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for raping a preteen child on numerous occasions in 2012 and 2013, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday.
Timothy Barker, 32, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court Tuesday several indictments charging him with rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, assault to rape a child, intimidation of a witness, displaying obscene matter to a minor and posing a child in the nude.
In addition to the prison term, Judge Raffi Yessayan also placed Barker on supervised probation for an additional seven years with a series of conditions including GPS monitoring.
Barker was 23 years old and the victim was under 10 at the time of the assaults. The victim disclosed the sexual assaults six years after they occurred, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The gender of the victim was not disclosed to better protect the individual’s identity, spokesman Gregg Miliote said.
Barker worked with the victim’s father and rented a room from the family. While in the home, the defendant forced the child into numerous sex acts. He also showed the victim pornography and took photos of the victim performing a sex act, according to Miliote.
The victim was present in the courtroom during the defendant’s sentencing on Tuesday and read an impact statement to the judge.
“The defendant took advantage of his access to an 8-year-old child to commit repeated sexual assaults against the young victim who trusted him. The defendant engaged in persistent and very offensive sexual crimes against an innocent victim who should have been enjoying childhood,” Quinn said in a statement.
“I commend the victim for coming forward and persevering through this extremely difficult ordeal. I pray that the victim can move forward in life,” Quinn said.
Barker must register as a sex offender, obtain sex offender treatment, submit to polygraph examination to ensure his compliance with probation, and have no unsupervised contact with children, among other conditions imposed by the judge.
The case was prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Silvia Rudman and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Friedel.
