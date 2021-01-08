ATTLEBORO — A Norton man who was arrested twice for drug peddling in the last two years has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Michael A. Rouillard, 51, of 87 Oak St., received his sentence Thursday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Rouillard was arrested July 16 after a raid at his home in which police say they recovered over 10 grams of crack cocaine and more than $4,600 in cash.
He received concurrent one-year sentences after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate drugs laws and possession of suboxone.
In addition to the balance of a one-year sentence for violating his probation on a 2019 drug case he was given credit for the five months he has been held in jail awaiting trial, according to court records.
The raid was the result of a two-month undercover investigation by Norton detectives and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force into crack cocaine sales, according to prosecutors.
A conspiracy charge against a second man, Corey S. Nixon, 31, who lives near Rouillard, is pending. Police allege he went to Rouillard’s home to buy and smoke crack cocaine, according to a police report.
