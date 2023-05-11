NORTON -- A man convicted of stabbing his father to death and also knifing his stepmother in Taunton in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Gary Bergantim was sentenced Thursday in Fall River Superior Court where he had been convicted of first degree murder.
Bergantim was also convicted of assault with intent to murder that carries a concurrent sentence of 15 to 20 years.
The stepmother, Lucia, testified Thursday in court she feared for her life if Bergantim was ever released.
The double stabbing was reported on a Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021, at the father's home on Cohannet Street in Taunton.
The father, Jorge Bergantim, 60, who had been stabbed about a dozen times, later died from his injuries at Morton Hospital, in Taunton.
Lucia Bergantim, 55, who was stabbed about six times after trying to intervene, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, and survived. She had knocked on a neighbor's door to get help.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday the father and son had an ongoing grievance
After the stabbing, Gary Bergantim, then 38 and a former Taunton resident, returned to Norton, where town police spotted his car in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts at 246 East Main St., and he was arrested.
Blood stains were found in the car, and he made statements to police and to the mother of his 13-year-old son in which he admitted to the stabbings, police said.
Bergantim lived at 83 West Main St., Unit 2, in Norton.
After arraignment in Taunton District Court where he was ordered held without bail, Bergantim was sent to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital where he has been since the incident.
A psychologist testified that Bergantim has a history of mental illness and has been hospitalized in the past.
Bergantim may remain at Bridgewater or be sent to a state prison, Quinn said.