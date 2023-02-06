james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A Norton man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $100 after admitting to firing a handgun in his house during an argument with his wife.

Robby D. Moorhouse, 59, of 32 East Hodge St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to discharging a .22 caliber handgun into the floor while intoxicated during the Nov. 6 argument.

