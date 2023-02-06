ATTLEBORO — A Norton man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $100 after admitting to firing a handgun in his house during an argument with his wife.
Robby D. Moorhouse, 59, of 32 East Hodge St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to discharging a .22 caliber handgun into the floor while intoxicated during the Nov. 6 argument.
His wife told police the he never pointed the gun at her and that the dispute was only verbal, according to a prosecutor and police report.
Police were dispatched to the house about 7:45 p.m. and found the couple at the front door. Moorhouse was taken into custody at gunpoint and complied with police commands, according to a police report.
The Metro-LEC SWAT team was called by Norton police to respond but the call was cancelled once police had the incident under control.
Paul Carlucci, a Franklin lawyer who represented Moorhouse, recommended that all three charges be continued without a finding for one year.
However, Judge Michele Armour found Moorhouse guilty of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and fined him $100.
The judge continued two charges, being disorderly and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, without a finding for one year with probation.
Armour also ordered Moorhouse to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.
His firearms license was revoked after the incident and he was also ordered to surrender two other handguns and two rifles seized by police.
