 David Linton

NORTON -- A local man has been sentenced to serve 18 months of a 2 ½-year jail term after pleading guilty to downloading over 400 images of child pornography, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Brian Mello, 52, of 28 East Hodges St., was sentenced last Friday by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan.

