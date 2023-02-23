james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- A judge Thursday decided against sending a Norton man to jail for failing to properly care for his bedridden girlfriend before she ultimately died of natural causes three years ago.

Calling it a tragic case of neglect, Attleboro District Court Judge Brian Palmucci gave Frederick E. Easingwood Jr., who turned 55 Thursday, a six-month jail term. But he suspended it for two years with probation.

