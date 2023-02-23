ATTLEBORO -- A judge Thursday decided against sending a Norton man to jail for failing to properly care for his bedridden girlfriend before she ultimately died of natural causes three years ago.
Calling it a tragic case of neglect, Attleboro District Court Judge Brian Palmucci gave Frederick E. Easingwood Jr., who turned 55 Thursday, a six-month jail term. But he suspended it for two years with probation.
Easingwood, of 107 South Washington St., in Norton, was paid more than $177,000 over seven years to be his girlfriend’s caregiver under a MassHealth program, according to prosecutors.
His girlfriend, 58-year-old girlfriend Melinda Hastings, suffered a deliberating stroke in 2012 and was confined to a bed. She lived with Easingwood and members of his family, according to prosecutors.
Easingwood was paid to attend to all her needs and personal hygiene but ultimately failed to provide the proper care or call medical professionals when he became overwhelmed, Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott said.
Hastings was evaluated annually to determine her eligibility to continue paying Easingwood and she was visited by a registered nurse. The last visit was nine months before Hastings died, according to a police report.
Police were called to the home on Feb. 23, 2020 after Hastings became unresponsive and was pronounced dead on arrival at Study Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The prosecutor said a medical examiner determined Hastings died of a bacterial infection and suffered several skin ulcerations due to the lack of proper care.
When police arrived at the house, Scott said police had to wear Tyvek protective suits because of the amount of animal feces and pet dander on the floor and other conditions of squalor inside the home.
The house was ultimately condemned by the board of health until the family paid $10,000 to have it cleaned, according to court records.
Last month, Palmucci told Easingwood he wanted to send him to jail for 30 days as part of a six-month term. But the judge said Thursday he changed his mind after reviewing the case.
Easingwood, who wept quietly during the hearing, had no prior criminal record, no special training to be a personal care assistant and had no intent to cause harm, the judge said.
In addition, the judge said, others he did not name in the home health care system should share in some responsibility.
“This is just an incredibly tragic situation,” Palmucci said.
While the district attorney’s office respected the judge’s decision against sending Easingwood to jail, Scott said the defendant “fell asleep at the switch” and never called 911 in the weeks or months before Hastings died.
In recommending Easingwood be sent to jail for a year, Scott said the district attorney’s office wanted to send a message that it would not be lenient when it comes to cases of neglect.
“If you fail to act under these circumstances,” Scott said, “there’s a strong likelihood you will lose your freedom.”
Easingwood pleaded guilty to permitting serious injury to a disabled person and larceny and two related charges were dismissed.
In addition to the suspended jail term, Easingwood was ordered to submit to a mental health evaluation and pay restitution.
A hearing to determine the amount of restitution is scheduled Aug. 23.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.