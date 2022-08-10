Mansfield and Norton elevated their outdoor water restrictions Wednesday following a state declaration that Southeastern Massachusetts is in “critical drought status.”
Norton officials announced an outdoor water ban.
“Absolutely no non-essential outdoor water usage, this includes hand held watering,” water officials said. The latter had been allowed previously.
In Mansfield, officials implemented “Phase III” restrictions.
If you have an even-numbered address, you can water lawns and flowers only from 6 to 8 a.m. on even-numbered days, and for odd-numbered addresses, on odd-numbered days. No watering is allowed Fridays or weekend days.
Vegetable gardens can still be watered under Phase I restrictions: Odd/even from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Anticipating a change in the area’s drought designation, Attleboro began a ban on all but essential outdoor water use on Saturday. No lawn watering is allowed.
Plainville also banned outdoor watering on Monday.
In Attleboro, resident Peter Fellini has questioned the city’s water enforcement efforts and why local officials haven’t halted issuing new home construction permits.
“Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve noticed a lot of people watering their lawns,” Fellini said.
Police have been handing out warnings and citations to homes and businesses violating the restrictions.
“If the police see something, they will issue a civil fine. But we need residents to report violators,” Mayor Paul Heroux said. “We don’t have enough police to have eyes everywhere in the city.”
“Please call the Attleboro Police and they will send someone to investigate and issue a civil fine if there is evidence of violation,” Heroux said. “We have given out several dozen fines. We need to catch them in the act.”
New homes are still being permitted.
“New homes are just going to tax our already stressed water supply,” Fellini said.
“We cannot stop new housing development. I’ve looked into it.” Heroux said. “I don’t have the legal authority to stop new homes from being built. I looked into a moratorium and I cannot impose one on new housing development.”
Drought conditions have worsened in Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Connecticut River Valley, say state officials, who elevated Southeastern Massachusetts to critical on Tuesday.
Southeastern Massachusetts had for weeks been in a “significant” drought status, and the only higher level than critical is an “emergency.”
Most of the state is now classified as in critical drought stage.
For regions in critical drought, residents and businesses are urged to minimize overall water use and stop all non-essential outdoor watering, including watering lawns.
The public is asked to continue to abide by local outdoor water restrictions.
July saw just 1.74 inches of rain for a month that averages about 4 inches, and August has had about 1/3 of an inch, Attleboro Water Department records show.
Forecasts call for rain and possibly thunderstorms again Thursday but they likely will be spotty, as such storms have been in recent weeks, including Tuesday afternoon’s storms.
